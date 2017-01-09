Mary E. Ballash, 89, passed away Friday, Jan. 6. She was born July 6, 1927 to the late Mattie Jane (Oldham) and William Horsley. Mary worked at Bluebird Bakery and retired as an Avon Representative. Preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Ballash; sister, Emma Louise Pottle and brothers, Thomas and Buddy Horsley; survived by daughters, Patricia (William) Tyson and Nancy (James) Jarvis; sons, Richard (Margaret) Ballash and Joseph (Debra) Ballash; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Goffinet; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Mary’s family will receive friends noon until time of service.