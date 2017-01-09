Norton woman charged with theft from the elderly

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received information in December about an 85-year-old female being financially exploited by a family member.

Shannon M. Shook, 37, of Norton was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Theft from the Elderly (F-2). She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

It was alleged that Shook had access to the victim’s bank account and had been utilizing the victim’s funds for her own personal gain since July of 2016. According to the sheriff’s office, Shook had been withdrawing funds from the victim’s bank account for her own personal use. To date, investigators estimate that the suspect has stolen over $44,000 from the victim.

Summit County Jail photo