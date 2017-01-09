Roy W. Cross, age 83, passed away Jan. 3, he was born Dec. 20, 1933 in Ravenna, Ohio. Roy served in the U.S. Air Force and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cavs, and Indians. Survived by his wife, Audrey, and his children and extended family. The family would like to thank Barberton ManorCare and Crossroads Hospice for their care of Roy. Committal service with full military honors will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273, please arrive at the cemetery at 2:20 p.m.