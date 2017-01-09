When you lose your father, say the Irish. You lose your umbrella against bad weather.

William J. Judge, 81, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 6. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. William was a lifelong resident of Barberton, Ohio and was born in the family home July 23, 1935 to the late Hazel M. Judge (nee James) and the late William L. Judge. William graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Akron in 1968. He worked his way through college while serving as a commissioned Deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department and a reservist with the United States Army. During his tenure with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department William held various positions rising to the title of Detective and Deputy Chief. William retired as an Instructor after working for several years teaching at the Sheriff’s Academy. When William wasn’t serving as a law enforcement officer he was a devoted public servant, and he was proud to serve over 18 years in public office in the community he was proud of and loved so much, as Ward 2 councilman, Council President, Council-At-Large, and Mayor of the City Of Barberton for 8 years. He worked for Nationwide Insurance as an independent broker for over 45 years. In his free time, he enjoyed discussing politics, boating, listening to Dixie Land Jazz, Slim Whitman, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. William is preceded in death by his parents William L. and Hazel M.; his brother the Honorable John D. Judge and his beloved wife Barbara A. Judge; nephew Kenneth Wolf, Jr.; in-laws Fred and Emma Wolf and brother-in-law Kenneth Wolf, Sr. He is survived by his loving family, Beth A. Judge, Katherine S. Judge (David), William B. Judge (Sara), Sarah Strohscher (Daniel) and his cherished grandchildren Bradley, Breckeny, Jacob, Emma and Vivienne; nieces and nephews, Shelly Judge, Shawn Judge, Jennifer Kurkey and extended Judge family members. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Arden Court of Bath and Crossroads Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW., Barberton 44203. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours will be Thursday, Jan.12, 4-8 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio, where prayers will be Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m. with procession to the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Magic City Kiwanis, Esther Ryan Shoe Fund, Box 561, Barberton, Ohio 44203.

May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.