2016 NHS Sports in Review

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

The year 2016 was a memorable year for Norton individuals and teams.

Off the court and field was the resignation of Athletic Director Brian Miller to allow him more time to concentrate on coaching the girls basketball team.

Norton was fortunate to be able to hire Don Shimek to replace Miller.

It was also the first year of the new athletic complex.

WINTER

The highlight of the winter season was the girls bowling team. The team of Emily Krosnik, Hannah Lehner, Samantha Miklovic, Courtney Merrill, Katelyn Becker, Rebecca Mefford and Savannah Frantisak won the Portage Trail Conference with a 15-1 record. They also won the Ravenna Tournament and Norton Challenge, along with sectional and district titles.

The high point was a fifth-place finish at state team competition. Krosnick finished runner-up in individual scoring while Lehner was fifth.

Cooper Smith made it to state on the boys side. The boys finished 13-3 to win the Portage Trail Conference title. Team members were Smith, Brandon Westerfield, Connor Knight, Kevin Elfrink, Josh Boals, Jake Merton and Anthony Flohr.

Coaches were Mike Sayre and Katrina Elfrink.

The girls basketball team had a great year going 18-8,11-3 winning a sectional title and runner-up honors in the district. Abby Murawski was first team PTC and Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association.

The boys went 15-9 and were sectional champs. Reed Becker set a school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine while Robby Robinson set a school record for career assists with 274.

Mitch Bischoff was first team All-PTC wrestling at 285 and took runner-up at the state Tournament.

Amy Kersten’s varsity cheerleaders won the PTC small school division cheerleading competition.

SPRING

The boys tennis team (18-0,12-0) coached by Phil Seenes and Angie Carretta won its fifth straight Portage Trail Conference title breaking a school record for consecutive titles in any sport.

The softball team made a run at the PTC title finishing third with a 10-4 record and the baseball team also was in the hunt for the title before finishing 8-6.

For the first time in 15 years both the boys and girls track team finished with winning records. Six members of the squad, Kelsey Hosey (400,800), Bryanna Housley (long jump), Jimi Howell (long jump), Jared Frankland (1,600), Logan Osborne (800) and Matt Bradshaw (discus) all qualified to regional.

FALL

Norton girls tennis team won their second consecutive PTC title going 13-1. Emily Smith, Sarah Whitaker, Emily Creighton and Jessica Thomas were first team All-PTC. Spencer Clark, Casey, Whitaker and Smith also qualified to district. The team was coached by Angie Carretta and Cole Collins.

The Norton volleyball team went 14-9 with Jimi Howell making second team All-District.

The Norton cross-country team had its best showing in years with Jared Frankland and Noah Davis reaching regional competition.

The Norton football team finished (4-6,3-4) with Nick Farmer and Quaid Ivy setting school records. Farmer ran for 423 yards against Coventry while Ivy finished with seven career interceptions.

The boys and girls golf teams finished second in the PTC while Mason Juersivich was a regional qualifier and also PTC Golfer-of-the-year. Madison Juersivich was first team All-PTC.

New boys soccer coach Asa Beard guided the boys team to a 7-7-2 record. The girls went 7-3-0 with Jordan Hindmarsh making 2nd team All-Ohio.

Girls coach Dan DiPasquale received one of OHSSA’s highest honors being awarded the 2016 Coaches Ethics and Integrity Award.

In December the 2016-17 Lady Panthers beat Springfield 53-24 for the school’s 500th girls basketball win.

This was also the end of the Panther’s Den basketball court as the teams move to the new gymnasium in 2017 to start a new era in Norton sports,