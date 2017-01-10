Margaret B. Rogel, age 85, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, she was born Dec. 7, to the late Fredrick and Clara (nee: Lego) Scheetz in Barberton, Ohio. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Barberton and a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and slot machines but, was happiest when spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony; daughter, Linda; siblings, Robert, Arthur, William, Clifford, Donald, and Katherine Mumaw. Survived by daughters, Patti Meidlinger; Annette Elsmore (Jim), and Laura Grimm; grandchildren, Keri Wise (Jason), Krista Anthony (Mike), Linda Grimm and Alex Grimm; great-grandchildren, Brennen and newborn, Nora; sister-in-law, Minnie Scheetz; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Bernice; and extended family and friends. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton. Pastor Tal Lewis will officiate.The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. Barberton. Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron. Donations may be made in Margaret’s name to Johnson United Methodist Church.