Norton Bowlers busy

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

Norton’s bowlers had a busy stretch with a Portage Trail Conference match against Cloverleaf, a PTC tri-match and a tournament at North Canton’s Park Centre Lanes.

The Lady Panthers improved their PTC record to 11-1 with wins over Cloverleaf, Ravenna, Rootstown and Southeast while the boys are now 7-5.

In the match with Cloverleaf Norton threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Colts.

Krosnick led with a 225-215-437 series and. Merrill rolled 398 (211) Single games were thrown by Rebecca Mefford (180), Hannah Lehner (175), Anna Tatham (165), Savannah Frantisak (140), Colleen Lehner (135) and Julia Adkins (120).

In the tri-match Krosnick continued to have the hot hand with a 235-201-436 series. Other scores were Merrill 382 (212), H. Lehner (374), Mefford (324) and C. Lehner (305). As a team the Lady Panthers rolled a 2,436 series.

Boys

Cooper Smith led the Norton boys in the win over Cloverleaf with a 256-211-467

Others scoring for the Panthers were Josh Boals 391 (200), Anthony Flohr 362 (204), Devon Klepatzki (330),

Norman (140) and Jesse Ward with a 133.

The Panthers had a nice 2,442 series in the tri-match and although beating Rootstown, they lost by nine pins to Ravenna. Top shooter for Norton was Smith with a 202-244-446. Other scores were Boals 396 (211), Flohr 359 (200), Norman 352, Ward 184 and Klepatzki 129.

North Canton Holiday Tournament Girls

Krosnick with a 216-175 391 series helped the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish New Year’s Eve in the 16-team field. The Norton senior also took fifth place with a series high and first with the 216 game.

The Lady Panthers finished sixth in the preliminary round with a 2640 and a tournament high 1,054 Baker series.

Norton beat Jackson in bracket play 3-0 but lost 3-2 to Minerva in the semi-finals.

Scoring for the Lady Panthers were C. Lehner (323), Merrill (315), H. Lehner (287), Frantisak with a 151 game and a 119 sub score.

Boys

Three pins cost the Norton boys a chance to make it into bracket play. The Panthers finished ninth in the prelims with a 2,862 while Ellet grabbed the last spot in the finals with a 2,865.

Boals with a 184-231-415 led Norton. Others participating were Smith (363), Flohr (357), Norman (320) and

Ward (253).