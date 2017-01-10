Norton wrestlers growing up

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

The Panthers wrestling team took a big step upward Jan. 7, finishing second in the Stammen Memorial Tournament at Woodridge.

With six freshmen and only one senior, Norton (10-2,5-0) went head-to-head against Firestone, Garfield Heights, Willoughby South, Revere and Woodridge and ended the tournament with a 4-1 record.

The only loss was 37-30 to Woodridge with an injury defeat figuring in the Bulldog points.

The Panthers won 46 matches and lost 23 with the freshmen (Brady Postek, Logan Lucas, Carson Savoia, Dane Nixon, Don Otto and A.J.Blankenship) going 16-14 with eight of Norton’s 23 pins.

Postek, juniors CJ Williams (182) and Ben Hornacek (220), who had four pins all went 5-0 to claim individual championships.

Other results were Lucas (113) 2-3, Garrett Markley (120) 1-4, Kaleb Kiss (126) 4-1, Quaid Ivy (132) 3-1, Brett Baker (138) 4-1, Savoia (145) 2-3, Nixon (152) 2-3, Otto (160) 2-3, Niko Primovero (170) 4-1, Shawn Evilsizer (195) 4-1 and Blankenship (285) 3-2.