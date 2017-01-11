Explosion reported in Coventry Township fire

At about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 10, the Coventry Fire Department was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Wheeling Drive. The City of Green, New Franklin, Springfield Township and Lakemore responded on the auto aid box alarm.

Coventry engine and tender arrived on scene with in minutes to find heavy fire conditions. All occupants were accounted for after narrowly escaping the fire. Five residents were treated and transported for minor injuries from the scene. Additional resources from Akron Fire, Green and Uniontown were called to assist.

The State fire Marshal and Dominion gas company were called to assist in the investigation due to reports of an explosion in the home. A Go Fund Me account is circulating from family friends to help after this devastating fire.

Coventry Fire Department photos.