Thomas Mac Capan , 87, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at Lower Cap Fear Hospice and Life Care Center in Wilmington, North Carolina following a lengthy illness. He was born June 9,1929 in Barberton to Michael and Esther (Cardis) Capan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mijee Lee (Perrine) Capan. Also surviving are his two daughters Christine Sue (Gary) Novak of New Bern, North Carolina and Susan Marie Capan and companion CJ Weasner of Columbus, Ohio; one grandson Adam (Sarah) Novak of Boone, North Carolina; one granddaughter Emilie (Keith) Brey of Stedman, North Carolina; and two great-grandsons William and Henry. Those who preceded him in death were his parents, his beloved son, Joel Walker Capan and favorite uncle, Americus Cardis. In his early years, Mr. Capan graduated from Clinton High School and went on earn a Bachelor’s Degree of Education from Wooster College (1952) and received a Master’s Degree from East Texas State University. He began a lifelong passion for teaching in the Norton School System as a science and chemistry Teacher and completed his career at Wayne County Joint Vocational School as an Administrator. He took pride in his ability to teach, lead, and direct students toward their future in life and business. Retirement in Wilmington, North Carolina allowed him to be an avid golfer and fisherman with friends and family. He loved to grow tall tomato plants and feed the wildlife at his bird feeders. He loved books and reading, and volunteered many hours at the New Hanover County Library. A gathering to celebrate his life will be take place in the Spring at the beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Center, 1406 Physician’s Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.