Angela Gail “Inky” King passed peacefully Jan,11, she was preceded in death by her father Paul Ray King Sr, friends Jerry Biagetti and John Wargo. Angela is survived by her mother Eleanor Marie King, siblings Paul Ray Jr, and Paula. Her six children Justin, Jessica, Jason, Tiffany (Daniel), Abigail, and Casey; her grandchildren Madison, Lilly, Kaedyn, and Daemyn. Angela was born June 8th, 1968 in Barberton, to Paul and Eleanor, she attended Barberton City Schools. She worked at the Barberton Natatorium for many years before it shut down and after that was a bartender at the Delights Inn and Kings Sportsman on Waterloo. She loved life and meeting new people and she will be sorely missed. Funeral Service will be, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, with visitation one hour prior at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave in Barberton. We hope to see everyone there.