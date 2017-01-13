Public input sought for Norton Schools superintendent search

The Norton Board of Education is searching for a new superintendent and would like input from the community. What attributes would you like to see in the next educational leader? This is your opportunity to voice your opinion.

Norton citizens can participate in a focus group that will help create the profile the board will look for in the next superintendent. These meetings will last no more than one hour.

Please join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. at the Norton Junior High School in the Panther Room. The Board of Education will receive a summary of the information shared at these meetings. This information will be used to help members make this very important decision.