Billie “Jean” Cummings, 85, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, preceded in death by her husband, James “Bob” Cummings. Jean is survived by her son, David (Jeanette) Dempster; daughter, Ruth Lambright; grandchildren, David (Janine) Dempster II, Jodi (Rick) Osborne, Michelle McCann and Kristina (Joe) Molek; great-grandchildren, David Dempster III, Aiden Dempster, Scott Lambright, Ashley McCann, Christian Lambright, Sam Molek, Taryn Molek, Joey Molek and Katelyn Molek. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan.18, noon at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Frantel Parker officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Jean’s family will receive friends 11 a.m. until time of service.