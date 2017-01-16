Man shot and killed in Van Buren Homes

Barberton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday morning in the Van Buren Homes.

Police were called to 341 Michigan Place at 1:51 a.m. where they found, Justin R. Randle, 27, of Cleveland, lying in the grass with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Randle was taken to Akron City hospital where he died at about 7:30 a.m.

“According to Parra, he didn’t know if the guy was trying to fight him or do what to him so there was some kind of confrontation and Parra shot him,” said Barberton Lt. Brian Jamison.

Witnesses were able to give a description of a vehicle and shortly after the shooting call officers stopped it on Wooster Road N. Inside the vehicle was found two people, a loaded gun and two spent casings.

Antonio Deon Parra, 27, of Warrensville Heights, was initially charged with weapon under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. After Randle died, Parra was also charged with murder. Akiria Taylor, 24, of Cleveland, was charged with obstructing justice.

Both are scheduled for initial appearances, Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Barberton Municipal Court.