Betty J. Grubb, 96, passed away Jan.14, Betty was born in Akron and had been an area resident all her life. She was a graduate of Central High School and the Hamill Business College. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Glenn E.; She is survived by her daughter Susan (Gene) Sungy of Colorado; son Jim (Paulette) of Wadsworth; grandchildren Matthew (Erin) and Nathan (Renae) Sungy, Katherine (Michael) Sciortino, Courtney (Trevor) Gile and Jonathon Grubb; 10 great-grandchildren; and companion Jack Warrell. Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Calling Hours are Friday from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be on Monday, Jan. 23, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society of Northeast Ohio. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).