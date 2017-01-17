Florence “Flossie” Dudas, 86, passed away Jan.16, at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Flossie was born in Barberton and lived in California for 53 years and returned to Barberton in 1994. She retired from Price, Waterhouse, Coopers CPA’s in 1994 after 27 years. Flossie was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she was very active in baking Potica and working the Friday night Fish Fry’s. She was also a member of the Slovene Pensioners Club and Slovak Catholic Sokol Assembly 167. Preceded in death by her husband Steve; parents Anton and Mary; brothers Tony, Ed and Harry; and sisters Mary, Lucy, Jenny and Vera; She is survived by sisters-in-law Ann and Evelyn Kukec; numerous nieces and nephews; and very close and special friend Emily Meckes. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday, Jan. 19, 4-7 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).