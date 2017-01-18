Irene I. Watson, 73, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, she was a resident of Barberton for 44 years. Irene was employed as a beautician at various shops throughout Barberton for 40 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Hiram Edward; Irene is survived by her children, Rick (Tina), Danny, Billy (Lisa), Genie (Alan) Horvath and Garlin (Emily); grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicki (Matt), Kevin, Roman, Lane (Katie), Brandon, Heather (Joe), Jamie, Ashley and Emily; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Gage and Ella; brother, Samuel Bunch; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m., at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Irene’s family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 20, 5-8 p.m.