Karl M. Plehn, 80, passed away peacefully at his residence after a short battle with mesothelioma Jan. 16. Karl was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Akron and also the Barberton Moose Lodge and the former Elks Lodge in Barberton. Karl also proudly served in the National Guard. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Brianna; first wife Barbara; and parents Carl and Ann (Ulichney); He is survived by his loving wife Marcine D.; daughter Dana (Brian) Toth; sons Karl Jr. and Nick; stepdaughters Michelle (Ross) Sharratt, Maureen, Moira (Kevin) Bauman and Marlo Baggett; stepson Allen (Christine) Houk; grandchildren Megan Turney, Dylan Plehn and Matthew Toth; stepgrandchildren Jacob, Jason, Jeffery, Cameron, Alyson, Parker, Rachel, Dakota and Jared; and great-grandchildren Lily and Ella. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Saturday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).