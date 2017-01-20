Anne E. Moore, 93, passed away Jan. 19, at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Anne was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and was a secretary for the Barberton City Schools. She also worked for Nichols Cleaners as a payroll associate and for the Great Northern Savings and Loan as a Secretary. She was a lifetime member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, K.S.K.J. and was active in the church and the community. Anne graduated from the Barberton Class of 1942 and worked for many years as a member of the reunion committee. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Sr.; son Thomas E. Jr.; parents Frank and Mary Znidarsic; sisters Mary Kumse and Frances Koster; She is survived by her children Claudia (Ralph) Bailey of Uniontown, Timothy (Marsha), Terrence (Karen), Theodore Moore all of Barberton and M. Catherine (Tony) Harbert of Cuyahoga Falls; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staffs at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living and Pleasant View Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care of Anne. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m., at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton and also Monday, Jan. 23, one hour prior to the mass at the church. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).