Deborah Ellis (nee: Grubaugh) was called home on her 55th birthday, Tuesday, Jan. 17. She fought a courageous battle with lung cancer and is now at peace with her sweet daughter, Amber in Heaven with our Lord. She was beloved by a large family and many friends and will be sincerely missed. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, noon-1 p.m. at funeral home.