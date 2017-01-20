Earnest “Ernie” J. Vanke, age 94, passed away Jan. 13, 2017. He was born Aug. 20, 1922 in Barberton, Ohio. Ernie retired from Reiter Dairy and was a member of the Reiter Retiree Club. He enjoyed playing softball on the Silver League, gardening, bird watching, and visiting Amish Country. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Jewel, four brothers, and one sister. Survived by daughter, Barbara (Dale) Figgins; son, John (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sara Henderson, Nathan Figgins, Andrew, Katherine, Hanna, and Andrea; and great- grandchildren, Emma Henderson and Grace Figgins. Funeral service will be Monday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until the service on Monday, Jan. 16. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hattie Larlham Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, 7996 Darrow Road., Ste. 10, Twinsburg, OH 44087.