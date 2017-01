Eva May Gargus, passed away Sunday, Jan.15, born in 1924 in Milburn Kentucky, Eva lived in Akron, Ohio for 62 years. Preceded in death by son, Bennie Gargus. Survived by son, Larry Gargus (Sheila Frank), of Dickinson,Texas; daughter-in-law, Carol; nephew, Charles Andrus of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchildren, Tamara, Michelle, Benjamin, Larry Jr. (Laura), John, and Brent; great-grandchildren, Larry III (Brent), John Jr., and Maria; dear friend Donna Manning. The Gargus family would like to thank ManorCare for their kindness and care of Eva over the past year. Eva was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. Inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park.