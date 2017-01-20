Karen Woodard (Gross): Surrounded by family and friends, Karen passed away at AGMC on Friday, Jan. 13, due to complications from open heart surgery. Karen was born Jan. 18, 1957, graduated from Manchester High School, and was currently employed as an attendant at Blue Ribbon Laundromat. Survived by husband, Michael Woodard; parents, John and Janice Gross; son, Scott Cleary; stepson, Michael Woodard; sisters, Nancy Jacobson and Brenda (Tom) Majestic; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. Karen loved listening to Rod Stewart, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavs play, and dining out with friends and family. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 20, 3-7 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, which will be her final resting place. Donations may be made to Cox McNulty Funeral Home in Karen’s name to help with funeral costs.