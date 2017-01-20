Sharlene L. Mollric, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan.18. Sharlene was born in Barberton and had been a Norton/Barberton resident all her life. She retired from Haines Hosiery after 20 plus years of service. Sharlene was currently a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and a former member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church where she was active in St. Anne’s Society and the choir. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Elinor White; She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Dennis J.; daughters Danielle (Mark) Mollric-Fisher and Christine Mollric; grandchildren Sabrina and Samuel Fisher and Jacob and Catrina Druga. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 24, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours Monday, Jan. 23, 6-8 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home,1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, please tell someone you “love” them. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler .com (330-825-8700).