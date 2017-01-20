Violet House
Violet House passed away on her 92nd birthday, Jan. 16. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. House Sr.; son, Robert E. Jr.; brother, Everett Kittle; sisters, Geraldine Robinson, Agnes Kelly, Edna Landano, and Lorena Skidmore. Survived by daughter, Kathrin and son-in-law James Vargo. Our mom was the best mom in the world, she was a member of the Akron Club of the Deaf for over 70 years. The family would like to thank Summa Barberton Hospice for their help and support. Funeral services were Jan.19, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Anne E. Moore
Earnest “Ernie” J. Vanke
Deborah Ellis
Sharlene L. Mollric
Louise Factor
Karl M. Plehn
Betty J. Grubb
Florence “Flossie” Dudas
Billie “Jean” Cummings
Angela Gail “Inky” King
Thomas Mac Capan
Margaret B. Rogel
Roy W. Cross
Martha “Janie” J. Malagamba
Mary E. Ballash
Clara “Betty” Lewis
William J. Judge
Esther “TuTu” Caudill (nee Lyons)
Linda M. (Pavkov/Huth) Morrison
Anna M. Williams
Eugene A. “Dutch” Mitchell
Doris M. Thomas (nee Mattle)
Marc D. Underation
Rose Marie Thornton
William “Scotty” Rowe Sr.
Ralph W. Lukens
Clara V. Sigmund
Frances E. Kosuth
Richard “Rick” Brean
Frances A. Shabeck
Charles Edward McFarland “Little Mac”
Jenny Grisola
Robert D. Baters
Glenn C. Reed Sr.
Oscar James Fisher
Eva Seckman/Basic/Motich
Francis Richard Vislavsky
David K. Baughman
George M. Krska
Wayne A. Ault
Debra Wagner Palmer
Connie L. Trischan
Agnes A. Alexander “Nana”
Evelyn Louise Hughes
James K. Erwin
Richard “Rick” T. Boley
Jeanne M. Ferrell
M. Narita Linn
Mary Kim
Brenda J. Prater
Michele A. Lilly
Lucille Wylie
Margie Johnson
Flora M Jones
Mary V. Wenner (nee Csaszar)
Helen Marie Remis
Robert Blake, Jr.
Loretta M. Caldwell
Jerald Allman
Anthony F. Plucinski
Heather Ann Westfall, “JUJU”
January 16, 2017 | 10 Comments »
Gregory W. Trenary
Todd J. Moore
Thomas J. Casale
James “Jimmy” A. Pavlovich
Margaret A. Kaisk
Henry F. Muren
James “Jim” L. Heflin
Tom Hughes
Janice Fay Stokes
Larry Ray Roberts
James “Mike” Lilly Jr.
Ronald “Ron” Sturm
Wilma L. Purvis
Mark J. Trillow Jr.
January 16, 2017 | 4 Comments »