Violet House passed away on her 92nd birthday, Jan. 16. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. House Sr.; son, Robert E. Jr.; brother, Everett Kittle; sisters, Geraldine Robinson, Agnes Kelly, Edna Landano, and Lorena Skidmore. Survived by daughter, Kathrin and son-in-law James Vargo. Our mom was the best mom in the world, she was a member of the Akron Club of the Deaf for over 70 years. The family would like to thank Summa Barberton Hospice for their help and support. Funeral services were Jan.19, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton.