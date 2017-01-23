Rita A. Winebrenner

After 92 wonderful years and countless lives touched along the way, Rita Annette Winebrenner peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, with her family by her side. Rita was a lifelong resident of Barberton, she was born June 2, 1924 to George and Mary Tressel Shields. She attended St. Augustine Elementary School and graduated from Barberton High School in 1943. She married her childhood sweetheart and paperboy, Bob in 1946. They, and their six children were members of St. Andrew Catholic Church for many years. She retired from O’Neils Department Store. Rita enjoyed her family, traveling, shopping and playing Bridge with friends. She had us re-read to her every “Love Letter” Dad wrote to her during World War II, and he cherished and saved each letter she wrote to him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all at Summa Hospice and Pleasant Pointe, along with The Morris’ and Theresa Green for all the care and support that Rita and her family received. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert C. Winebrenner (2011); parents; stepfather, Fred Haas; grandchildren; Rebecca Parsons, Sarah Ali Escarcega and APD Officer Justin R. Winebrenner; daughter-in-law, Lori Winebrenner; brother, Thomas Shields and sisters, Evelyn Lewis and Betreva Seifert. She will be missed by her six children, Joanne Escarcega (Rogelio, deceased), Janet (Charles) Parsons, Elaine (Michael) Visich, Robert C. Winebrenner Jr. (Crystal Cianciola), Carol (Benny) Griffith and Mark (Beth) Winebrenner; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; Rogelio (Smita) Escarcega and son, Brenner; Michele (Stephen) Little and son, Slater; Benjamin (Tadi) Escarcega and sons, Santiago and Isaac; Shelly (Brian) Shaeffer and daughters, Macy and Halle; Sarah (Christopher) Trausch and children, Henry, Thomas and Hazel; C. Stevenson (Allison) and children, Carter, Benjamin and Elliett Ann; Brian Parsons and son, Charlie; APD Officer Justin R. Winebrenner (deceased) and daughter, Charlee Ayn; Kelly (Tim) Campbell and sons, Colin and Liam; Adrienne (Oliver) Byers and daughter, Winnie; Andrew and Andrea Winebrenner; sister, Lillian Dawson; in-laws, Bill (Donna) Winebrenner and Rosemary (Chuck, deceased) McCue; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton/Norton, OH, 44203, followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Rita’s family will receive friends one hour prior before Mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Magic City Kiwanis, Esther Ryan Shoe Fund, Box 561, Barberton, OH, 44203.