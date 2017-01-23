Rodgers resigns

Norton First Ward Councilman Rick Rodgers has vacated his council seat, turning in his letter of resignation last week according to Council President Charlotte Whipkey. The item will be a topic of discussion at tonights meeting as council will have to scramble to set an election date. More details will be available in the next edition of The Barberton Herald

