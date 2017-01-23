Samuel “Jack” Deatherage, 86, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan.22. He was born in Kingston, Tennessee Sept. 29, 1930 to the late Joe and Lennie Deatherage. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. He was a resident of Barberton for 56 years, retiring from Babcock and Wilcox with 36 years of service. Jack was an active member of First Baptist Church of Barberton. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, loved attending his grandsons sporting events and was a huge “Barberton Magics” fan. Preceded in death by his sister, Alma Livesay; brothers, Jim Deatherage and Bobby Deatherage. Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lorene; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie (Roger) North; grandsons, Jacob and Joshua North; sisters, Billie Ruth Ellis and Ann (Herman) Au; brother, Joe (Ann) Deatherage; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be, Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Barberton, 254 Sixth St., NW, Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Jack’s family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. and also one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund of Barberton in Jack’s memory.