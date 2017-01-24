Council discusses weapons trade, recreational grant

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

During the Public Welfare and Safety Committee meeting, it was decided that Barberton Director of Public Safety, Elizabeth Daugherty, would be authorized to trade eight weapons to Vance Law Enforcement Supply Company and the Barberton Police Department would receive a credit to be used for ammunition.

The committee also discussed wether the police department will be adopting new state standards for police agencies. Daugherty said there are no known consequences other than a website meant to shame those who do not adopt the standards. She said she would be discussing the matter with Chief of Police Vince Morber.

Ray Flickinger, director of finance, announced that there will be CCA tax payer assistance for those who need help paying their city taxes. Dates and times for assistance can be found on this month’s water bill and the information has also been sent to news outlets. Residents can go to either the Active Adult Center in Barberton or the Community Center in Norton.

The City, Property, Parks and Recreation Committee requested to enter a contract authorizing the Mayor William Judge to enter a four-year contract with Toshiba Business Solutions which supplies the city’s copy machines. They will extend their contract to four years rather than three and also get an upgrade on the machines.

The committee also discussed applying to another grant that would allow the city to receive funding to replace some of the sidewalk around Lake Anna. The grants they had applied to do not include concrete in their grants. They are looking at another grant program, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which could pay 50 percent of the project.

Fred Maurer ended the meeting by recognizing Patricia Cleary, Barberton City School District superintendent, and Shane McAvinew, director of the Parks and Recreation Commission, for their time as they are both leaving their jobs with the city.