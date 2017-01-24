Florence Bartley (nee Kelley), 84, passed away Jan. 23, born in Putnam, West Virginia, May 12, 1932, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers and gardening and was a member of Ambassador Church. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Kelly; sisters, Thelma,Velma, Zelma, Wilma and Evlyn; brothers, Elmer, Shella, Delbert, Garth, Gale and William. Florence is survived by her children, Junior (Katie), Roger and Brenda; grandchildren, Kelley (Billy) Brammer, Jarrod and Jason; great grandchildren, Brittany (Cody) Boothe, Brandon and Ryan Brammer; great-great-grandchildren Hunter and Autumn Boothe; sister Wilda Painter. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. Barberton with Pastor Michael Decker officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.