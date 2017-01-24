Lace up the running shoes

Summit Metro Parks will host an information session Thursday, Feb. 16, about the 10-week Couch to 5K training series, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm (1828 Smith Road, Akron). Naturalist and runner Elizabeth Kresse will describe what series participants can expect and answer questions.

Participants will meet every Sunday morning, beginning March 5 at 9 a.m. for a group run and to discuss different running topics, from stretching and proper form to finding the right running shoe, with experts from Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Second Sole in Akron, and more.

Registration is not required for the information session. However, registration is required for the training series. The cost is $40 per person, which includes a training shirt and admission to the May 14 Mother’s Day 5K in Munroe Falls Metro Park (521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls).

For information about the Mother’s Day 5K and the Couch to 5K series, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

