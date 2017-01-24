Police Officer pulls overdose victim from burning car

A Hametown Road man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from his burning vehicle by Norton Police officers.

Officers were sent to the 4500 area of Johnson Road at about 11:40 p.m., Jan. 22, for a vehicle on fire in the roadway.

Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames and so filled with smoke they were unable to see inside.

Patrolman Brody Fratantonio noticed the brake lights were illuminated so a window was broke out and the driver’s side door opened.

The driver, Lowell C. Sears, 60, of Hametown Road, was unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle. Sears was administered four doses of Narcan by the Norton EMS before he regained consciousness.

According to police, Sears stated he had use cocaine and was drinking alcohol earlier. He also stated he did not remember being in an accident but remembered seeing double of everything before he blacked out.

Sears was charged with OVI, failure to control, marked lanes and driver seatbelt.