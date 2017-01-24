Sex trafficking a problem

Rich Muller

Herald Staff Writer

The audience may have been small for Jan Apisa of the Victim Assistance Program but her message was large – human trafficking happens here.

Apisa told her audience at a Jan. 17 Barberton Public Library presentation human trafficking including sex trafficking can get very, very dark. She described it as one of the fastest growing criminal industries.

Victim Assistance was part of a Dec. 14, 2014, through March 23, 2015, study of the online commercial sex industry and sex trafficking in Northeast Ohio. A focus of the study was advertisements on the website akroncanton.backpage.com. Backpage is world-wide organization where people can post advertisements on area pages for a wide range of products or services.

Those who now go to the escorts page under the site’s Akron/Canton adult entertainment page find the word “CENSORED” in big red letters. Officials agree it is not that easy to shut down online sex trafficking and if stopped on one site, ads will find another place to do business from.

Apisa said that during the time of the study more than 3,000 ads were found, just for the Akron and Canton area. The Fairlawn area topped the list with 232 ads, followed by Cleveland with 130 and North Canton, 117. Barberton was down the list with 62 ads.

According to The Image Foundation and the Collaborative Against Human Trafficking, indicators of human trafficking to look for include signs of prostitution, especially under the age of 18, signs of physical abuse, a person who is submissive or fearful, or who are unable to speak alone.

People who think they see signs or are suspicious of human trafficking can call the police or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or send a text message to 233733.

Victim Assistance program has a 24-hour crisis help line at 330-376-0040.

Patrol to participate in human trafficking initiative

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be joining neighboring states to raise awareness about human trafficking during the week of Jan. 23 through 27.

The OSHP, the Indiana State Police and the Michigan State Police have partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to raise awareness. The crime of human trafficking is serious. This initiative focuses on educating the public and enforcing the laws that crack down on traffickers.

The goal of the week-long initiative is to train and educate those in a position to see human trafficking taking place, such as motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees. These individuals can act as the eyes and ears of Ohio’s highways, and by teaching them the signs of human trafficking and how to report it, they are yet another resource to protect humans from trafficking and exploitation.

To report a trafficking tip, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888 or text the BeFree line at 233733. The toll free number is available anywhere in the U.S. The hotline received calls from Ohio regarding 592 potential human trafficking cases from Ohio, from 2013 to 2015, making Ohio the fifth highest total for potential cases reported among the states.

#nortonnews

#barbertonnews