Volunteers deliver more than meals

Blake Babcock, CEO of Mobile Meals spoke to the Magic City Kiwanis about the services his organization provides.

During the Jan. 18 meeting Babcock reported there are 120 meals delivered daily in Barberton. Each of those meals costs the agency $3. Not only do the volunteers provide a connection to those receiving a meal, they also can be problem detectors.

The driver alerts a designated contact person if there is no response when an attempt is made to deliver a meal. Sometimes the recipient has fallen or is ill and help is summoned. Other, happier times, the individual might be out on a drive with a family member and just forgot to report he or she would not be there to receive the meal.

