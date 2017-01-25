Betty June Spetich (Repp)

Betty June Spetich, 84, was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Frankie and son, Russ Jan. 21, Betty was born in Barberton, Ohio June 8, 1932 to Lawrence Demmon and Edith Marie Repp (Smith). Betty graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from The University of Akron. She taught in the Field school district, enjoyed working in the Barberton Public Library, and retired from the City of Barberton a few years back. Betty was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Church where she served on the funeral luncheon committee, helped out at the Lenten Fish Dinners, and attended daily Mass as often as she could. Betty enjoyed many volunteer opportunites through the years; especially at Pleasant View and Loyola Retreat House, helping with the mailings. Amish Country with her children was her favorite road trip and Friday card club at the Slovene Center and Tuesday Button Box were both events she really looked forward to. Preceded in death by her first husband, Charles F. Lee; Husband, Frankie L. Spetich; and son, Russell C. Lee, brother, Eremal Repp; and sisters Peggy Kohler, Bonnie Arnold, Cynthia Williams, and Connie King; she is survived by her dearest children, Sally Simonds, Shelley Lee, Becki (David) Haller, Peggy (J.B.) Brosdahl, and Andy (Sharon) Lee, and daughter-in-law Shelley Lee; sister Goldie (Bob) Wagner; and brother Larry (Betty Jo) Repp. She will be deeply missed by her precious grandchildren, Mandy (Tim) Barna, Molly (Shawn) Lazarus, Jared (Tara) Lee, Lily (Alex) Riddle, Nathan (Joannie) Flynt, Jennifer (Matt) Fox, Dustin (Tricia) Vitrano, Shon (Crystal) Foley, Christy (Josh) Sathre, Ashley and Cody Hosterman, Kalandra (Dan) Gram, and Charles (Kayla) Lee, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren , and many close Button Box friends and her Prince of Peace Parish family. When asked why she always had a beautiful smile on her face, Betty would share how blessed she was with wonderful, loving and caring children, grandchildren, friends and family. Her warm smile and compassionate heart will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave, Norton. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours one hour prior to Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Loyola Retreat House, Prince of Peace Church or a charity of your choice.