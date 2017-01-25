Eugene George Hornyak “Gene”, 88, passed away quietly at his home Saturday, Jan. 21, he was born and raised in Barberton, Ohio where he attended Barberton High School and worked numerous jobs until he was eligible to join the service. At age 18 he enlisted in the Army and soon joined the Occupation Forces in Germany, followed by service in the Korean War. After separation, he began Civilian Service at the US Army Reserve Center in Akron, Ohio where he met Nilah “Jean” Eddy and they married in 1957. He transferred to the Fort Hayes Reserve Center in 1968 and the family moved to Columbus, Ohio. He was an expert marksman, receiving numerous awards, and he retired after 39 years with the Reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Part of his military time was spent as a Supply Sergeant which he continued in his personal life after retirement, becoming an avid coupon clipper and bargain shopper not for himself, but generously supplying his family, as well as our friends, neighbors and churches with items from his “free store.” He lived by the philosophy “Family is everything,” always offering sage advice, and a helping hand when needed. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Helen (Plancsak) Hornyak, stepmother Catherine Hornyak, brother Daniel Hornyak, aunt Mary Jane Carl, sister-in-law Anne Hornyak, sons-in-law Jack Loughrey and Michael Butterfield. He is survived by his siblings Theodore Hornyak, Catherine (Don) Charley Fisher, Michaelena (Bill) Eckman, Michael (Brenda) Hornyak, Paul Hornyak, and Mary Jane Hornyak. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Nilah Jean (Eddy), children: Debra Bhardwaj, Dinnette Loughrey, Teri Butterfield, Eddy (Denise Shoaf) Hornyak, Nancy (Dale Gregan) Hornyak, Todd (Susan) Hornyak. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: John (Amy Murchison) Bragg, Melissa (Dennis) West, Heather (Fawzi) Araji, Ethan and Emily Butterfield, David and Patrick Loughrey, Kenneth, Maggie, Annie and Timothy Hornyak, Dana and Erin Gregan, Kimberly and Franklin Collins, Joseph Bennett, as well as great-grandchildren; Zachery and Loren West, Mckenzie Bragg, and Jordan, Mackenzie and Jonathon Austin. Family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, 614-876-1722 where his funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Family and friends may call before the service at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America in his honor. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the family.