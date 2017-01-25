Patsy A. Hardman (Nee Ross), 77, was peacefully reunited with Robert, her husband of 52 years, Jan. 22, she was born July 27, 1939. The unfinished puzzle on the dining room table, half colored pictures, and crochet needle nestled in the start of a lavender scarf are painful reminders that she has passed, however, she left nothing unfinished with those she loved. Her earthly garden flourishes, she taught us the value of valuing one another. Patsy is survived by her children, Edward (Christine) Hardman, Kenneth (Linda) Hardman, Susan Beke (Jack), Kimberly (Paul) Howe; 10 grandchildren and 8 “greats”; her brother, Michael (Lola) Fincham; sisters-in-law, Patty Blackburn, Diana Heinbach and Linda Hardman; countless nieces, nephews and “adopted” others. We will miss her dearly, but know that Robert, Christan, Thelma, Mabel and all of those preceding her in death, joined the Lord to welcome her Home. Memorial service will be, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. in Barberton. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m.