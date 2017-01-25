Roger R. Burton, 55, went missing in Lake Erie Sunday, Nov. 6, and was recovered and pronounced Saturday, Jan. 14. Born August 18, 1961 in Medina, Ohio and was raised on Drummond Island, Michigan until graduation from high school. Roger was a resident of Ohio for the last 20 years and was a self-employed contractor. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Burton and son, Adam Burton; Roger is survived by his wife of 20 years, Andrea (Tokie) Burton; son, Michael Burton; mother, Helen Burton; brothers, Larry, Hal (Deb) and Bill (Marion) Burton; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday Jan. 28, 1 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Tom Rydarowicz officiating. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. Roger’s family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of service.