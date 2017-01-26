Nellie Linger

 “Together Again”

Nellie Linger, 98, passed away Tuesday, Jan.24, at Western Reserve Masonic Home, born July 23, 1918 in Buckhannon, West Virginia. She was a resident of Barberton, retiring from W.T. Grant Company and was a member of Eastern Star and Pythian Sisters. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ira Clarence; daughters, Betty Lynch and Barbara Swaino; Nellie is survived by her son, Kenneth (Cynthia) Linger of Congress Township; son-in-law, George Swaino; grandchildren, Samantha (Steve) Loy, Jon (Angela) Swaino, Linda White and Kathy Lynch; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Western Reserve Masonic Community and Hospice of Western Reserve in Medina. Private services were held for the family, burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

