Band shines at festival

More than 40 members of the Barberton Band program participated in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Solo and Ensemble Festival, Jan. 21, 22, at Firestone High School.

Solo and ensemble results for the Barberton High School Band are:

Superior (I) – Class A: Lee McGrath, Trumpet, Jacob Wokojance, Trumpet, Percussion Ensemble: Trevor Cramer, Brevan Mitchell, Jason Nevel, Kalea Taylor, Eric Williams.

Class B: Vivionna Clay, Flute, Sarah Lowe, Oboe, Rebecca Pumphrey, Oboe, Adam Keeling, Clarinet, Chris Brock, Alto Saxophone , Chase Favalon, Alto Saxophone, Flute Trio: Vivionna Clay, Kara Hackman, Sarah Lowe, Brass Choir: Jacob Wokojance, Lee McGrath, Michael McCabe, Dorothy Matney, Olivia Luevano, Chevelle Coble, Maycee Hurd, Rodney Stover, Kylie Morgan, Genesis Brown, Savanna Clay, Nicholas Ratay, Russell Smith, Savannah O’Bell, Daniel Haney.

Class C: Sarah Stacy, Bassoon, Rebecca Pumphrey, Trumpet, Jason Nevel, Snare Drum.

Excellent (II) – Class A: Rodney Stover, French Horn, Nicholas Ratay, Trombone.

Class B: Alyssa Bogart, Flute, Julia McGrath, Flute, Taylor Carpenter, Clarinet, Brass Quartet: Jacob Wokojance (Trumpet), Lee McGrath (Trumpet), Rodney Stover (French Horn), Nicholas Ratay (Trombone).

Class C: Cheyenne Carrington, Clarinet, Dorothy Matney, Trumpet, Michael McCabe, Trumpet, Woodwind Quintet: Vivionna Clay (Flute), Sarah Lowe (Oboe), Adam Keeling (Clarinet), Rodney Stover (French Horn), Kayla Brady (Bassoon).

Good (III) – Class C: Kylie Morgan, French Horn, Savannah Clay, French Horn.

Comments Only – Woodwind Quintet, Julia McGrath (Flute), Kara Hackman (Oboe), Hope Patalon (Clarinet), Kaitlin Jennings (French Horn), Sarah Stacy (Bassoon); Woodwind Trio, Julia McGrath (Flute), Hannah Gordon (Flute), Rebecca Pumphrey (Oboe); Saxophone Trio, Chris Brock, Chase Favalon, Josh Ludwig.

