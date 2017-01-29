Norton Hall of Fame indicts four
Ho HoffmanHerald staff writerNorton inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame Friday night prior to the Panthers-Spartans boys basketball game bringing the total to 57 honoreesThe newest members are:Athletic Hall of Famer Lance Anthony Harmon, class of 2000. Harmon excelled in Panther athletics mainly wrestling and football. He had a career wrestling record of 108-29 winning numerous tournament and Suburban League titles as well as placing fifth in the 1999-2000 State tournament.He graduated with a 3.05 GPA and voted Most Athletic in the 2005 class.Distinguished Alumni Don Cardis was All-Metro on the 1948 Norton football team but earned his spot in the HOF on accomplishments away from the athletic field.A Kent State graduate with a degree in chemistry, he was a co-founder of John Schneller,inc. He headed up the Research and Development and production of commercial airplane interiors. Retired as president with plants in Florida and Paris.Distinguished Alumni Doug Ryan, class of 2000 was a popular student being selected to the Panther Homecoming Court all four years and a co-captain on the baseball team.He also had a stellar military career in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant and EOD Tech Instructor.A tech Sergeant after only eight years he served in combat with the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines being awarded Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He received a Presidential Unit Citation, Levitow and Sijan Awards. He was also named Employee of the Year twice for Heroism and Valor.The fourth member of the 2017 class is Distinguished Alumni John VanHyning.The 1951 Norton graduate is well known for 60 years in law enforcement. 33 years as a Norton police officer.The ordained clergyman also served the City on school board (1988-92). Alumni Scholarship Foundation member (1988-92), Foundation Chairman (2010-2015) and 20 years as a school bus driver.
Left to Right:Jeff Cardis, John VanHyning, Beth Mathey, Marjean VanHyning, Rick Ryan, Pat Ryan and Lance Harmon.HERALD PHOTO/Richard Hudgins
Posted in Breaking News
