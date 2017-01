Edwin S. Reighard Jr., age 68, of Norton, passed away Jan. 28. He proudly served as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne, division of the Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Doris M. and Edwin S. Reighard Sr. Survived by wife, Beverly; son, Edwin III (Tracy); daughter, Tammy Guseman (Justin); grandchildren, Erik Reighard and Katlyn Guseman; brother, Robert (Teresa); numerous extended family and friends. Per Edwin’s wishes, cremation has taken place.