BHS teacher suspended

Superintendent Patty Cleary submitted a parent broadcast notifying that Barberton City Schools have placed a high school teacher on administrative leave pending an investigation. The alert was broadcast Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

The reports are that a teacher made an inappropriate comment to a student in the earshot of other students.

An informant has told the Herald that the male student was called a “Nigger.”

The school would not release any further information other than the statement below.

“We got a report that a teacher made an inappropriate comment and I’m not going to say the context of it because everybody has due process. So we’ve put that teacher on administrative leave and we’re going to investigate and we will do the appropriate thing. But there were a lot of kids that heard the comment so we don’t want parents to think we’re not addressing it because it’s a very serious allegation. We want to make sure we handle it properly and that’s why I put the broadcast out.”No name has been released.

No name has been released and Cleary would not give information of where the incident happened or where.

As more information is obtained it will be published.