Help police identify theft suspect

At the downtown Circle K, Jan. 14, a victim dropped her debit card in the parking lot. Barberton Police are asking for help in identifying the woman who repeatedly used the card in Akron.

Tipsters can call Detective Russell at 330-861-7254.

BPD-Debit-Card-Suspect-Circle KBPD-Debit-Card-Suspect pic 1

