Little Caesars robbed

Barberton Police were called to Little Caesars on Fifth Street SE for a robbery shortly before 10 p.m., Jan. 31.

The suspect, who might have had a firearm, is described as a thin male wearing a Cleveland Brown’s jacket, blue pants, black tennis shoes, dark blue hoodie and a white medical mask over his face.

A caller reported a man running through yards. Officers searched back yards to Tuscora Park with the help of a Wadsworth Police K9 unit. The suspect was not located.

