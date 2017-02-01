Robert J. DeHart
Robert J. DeHart, 63 of Barberton, passed away Feb. 1. He leaves behind wife, Linda; daughter, Kim Edwards (Rich); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ashley, and Kacie; brother, Bill (Lois); sister, Margaret “Peg”; best friend, Calvin; and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
