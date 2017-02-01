Shooting victim drives self to hospital

Akron Police are investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man on E. Avenue in Akron shortly before midnight, Jan. 31.

The man told police he was sitting in his 2008 Chevy Tahoe when a person walked up to the driver’s side window and fired multiple shots. The victim was struck several times and drove himself to Summa Barberton Hospital. He was then transferred to Akron City Hospital in serious but stabile condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, wearing a light colored or white hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.