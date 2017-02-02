AnnaMay Kramer, 90, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, she was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. AnnaMay was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Barberton Senior Center and the YMCA. AnnaMay enjoyed camping, hiking, spending time with her family, card club and just being active. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert; son, Thomas and grandson, Justin Reitz; survived by her daughter, Karen Lundstrom of Barberton; sons, John (Deanna) of Wooster, Keith (Toni) of Alliance and Ronald (Lisa) of Doylestown; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter due any day; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday Feb. 4, 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., NW, Barberton 44203. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. AnnaMay’s family will receive friends Friday Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Ave., Barberton, where prayers will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with procession to the church. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church.