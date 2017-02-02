Helen V. McHenry, 89, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, she was born in Bellaire, Ohio December 3, 1927 and was a resident of Norton for over 40 years. Helen retired from Hyponex after 17 years of service and was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John Petros and Viola Wortman; son, Michael McMahon; husbands, Robert McMahon, Pete Despetovich and Norton McHenry; sisters, Laura June, Virginia, Betty and Helen; brothers, Bill, Jack, John and Richard; granddaughter, Maria McMahon; great-grandson, D.J. McMillian and special son-in-law, Melvin Edwards. Helen is survived by daughters, Donna Edwards and Gayla Hathaway; grandchildren, Robbie (Debbie) Edwards, Sherri (David) Bray, Tammy Hathaway, Marc (Marci) Edwards, Keith (Amanda) Edwards, Ronnie (Liz) Hathaway, Cathy Hathaway, Vicki (Don) McMillian, Jason (Shari) McMahon, Bobbie (Lindsay) Hathaway and Michael McMahon; 32 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter (Connie) Wortman and Charles (Faith) Wortman; sister-in-law, JoAnn Harper; very special cousin, Jimmy (Brenda) White; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shannon Cross, Corie Cross and Summa Hospice for all the care Helen received. Funeral service will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Tal Lewis and Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Helen’s family will receive friends Monday 6-9 p.m. Donations may be made to Summa Hospice.