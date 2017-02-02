Michael James Blaho, Sr. passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 28, he was 41 years of age. Michael leaves behind many friends and family. He will be forever missed and loved and will always hold a special place in each of our hearts. Michael was a diehard sports fan, he enjoyed fishing with his lifetime friend Rico Quinn. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Michele and Robert Blaho, Sr., loyal loving friend Heather Ann Westfall, and niece Melissa Starcher. Michael is survived by his cherished children Michael Jr., Autumn Blaho and Dakota. He leaves behind his brother Robert Jr., his Sisters Jill, Christy and Lisa, niece’s Ariel, Kaylee and Serenity and nephew’s Karson and Danny. At this time there will be no funeral service scheduled. A “Celebration of Life” ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any donations or memorials may be sent to Cox Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton.